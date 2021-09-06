-
Now Playing: Bobby Bones talks new National Geographic show
-
Now Playing: Some COVID-19 ‘long haulers’ experience improvement with vaccine
-
Now Playing: Newborn Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor is latest addition to royal family
-
Now Playing: Viral high school graduate on front lines of abortion debate
-
Now Playing: Matthew Muller is charged with kidnapping Denise Huskins in ‘Gone Girl’ case: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Couple in so-called ‘Gone Girl’ kidnapping case insists their story is truthful: Part
-
Now Playing: Pandemic oyster surplus prompts reef restoration while also benefitting environment
-
Now Playing: The push for stronger gun safety laws to protect kids from accidental injuries, death
-
Now Playing: Attorney at center of NFL concussion settlements responds to criticism: Part 2
-
Now Playing: NFL wives band together in fight against league’s concussion payout protocol: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Man imprisoned for marijuana advocates for federal legalization, justice: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Will those impacted by war on drugs get left behind in legal marijuana boom? Part 1
-
Now Playing: Celebrating AAPI month and honoring those changing the future
-
Now Playing: Michelle Williams opens up about decades-long battle with depression
-
Now Playing: Lori and Chad Daybell indicted nearly a year after childrens’ bodies found
-
Now Playing: ‘Friends’ stars discuss emotional reunion nearly 20 years in the making
-
Now Playing: Survivors and their descendants refuse to let Tulsa massacre be forgotten
-
Now Playing: Head of NYPD’s Asian Hate Crimes Task Force empowers community: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Woman attacked in NYC hate incident discusses how she’s spreading awareness: Part 1