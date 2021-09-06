{"duration":"6:43","description":"Bones shares the stories of a man who continues to climb despite losing his sight and a wounded veteran who plays sled hockey in “Breaking Bobby Bones,” a new National Geographic show.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Nightline","id":"78167356","title":"Bobby Bones’ new show celebrates the lives of unsung American heroes","url":"/Nightline/video/bobby-bones-show-celebrates-lives-unsung-american-heroes-78167356"}