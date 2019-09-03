Transcript for What happened when a Texas doctor was killed in an alleged murder-for-hire plot

I had always wanted, since I was a little kid, I'd see these older couples dancing, every step was perfect. Reporter: Rochelle was looking for the perfect partner in dance and in life. And she thought she'd found him. In Lubbock, Texas, he was newly single after his wife of 27 years left him for another man. When they got divorced, it was a shock to him. Reporter: Then in the summer of 2011, he met Rochelle. She's blond, tall, gorgeous. She was stunning. I think that they were very much enjoying each other. Reporter: So he was smitten. He was. Reporter: Soon he took her to visit his grandchildren in los Angeles. Then to Paris. The tradition is you write your names on the locks, and you put it on the bridge. And you throw the key into the seine river and it locks in the moment forever. Reporter: But for Michelle and Joseph, forever would only be a matter of weeks. A landscaper discovered the doctor's body. He had been shot and stabbed. I need somebody to hurry. Reporter: Zack Johnson, a homicide detective with the Lubbock police headed to the scene. There was artwork in the home, very expensive pieces of furniture, nothing was taken. We were dealing with something that was a hit, of sorts. That somebody had come to this house and, to kill this person specifically. Reporter: The children were devastated. Their mother had been murdered two years before by the man she left their father for. He, then, committed suicide. And now their father violently killed too. The authorities immediately brought in Rochelle for questioning. How would you describe your relationship with Dr. Sonnier? He's the love of my life. Reporter: Detectives wondered if someone out of Rochelle's past could have done this out of jealousy. A couple of people. Thomas, Michael, plastic surgeon in Amarillo. Reporter: They had dated for about a year and a half. So he wanted you to see hem on the side basically. He wanted me to come back to him. I told him no. Reporter: Eager to question Dr. Dickson, the detective drives two hours to Amarillo, Texas, secretly recording him. Hi, I hate to come bugging you at all hours of the night. What's going on? Well, we've had a homicide in Lubbock, Texas today. Reporter: He tells him, the victim is Rochelle's new boyfriend. I haven't talked to her in months and months. I'll be honest with you, I loved, loved, loved that woman. I really did. Reporter: Even after Rochelle and Dr. Dickson broke up they stayed in touch, even planning a weekend get away which Rochelle canceled. She said I'm in love with my dance partner. Reporter: They both had airtight alibis for the night of the murder. There's something not right here, but that's all that I have. This is a huge whodunit. Reporter: But the case broke wide open with this tip. I think we have a crime that happened down here in Lubbock. It's a homicide. I'm staying with this friend of mine who said he went down there and shot a guy. What is your roommate as name? His name's Dave Shepard, s-h-e-p-a-r-d. Reporter: Shepard had a criminal record. I didn't have 17, working part time after school, and he borrowed money from me. Reporter: He had no known connection to Dr. Sonnier. But guess who he's best buddies with? Dr. Dickson. It was an unlikely bromance, a plastic surgeon and a con man. But the two bonded over their love of cigars and martinis. He wanted to be Mike. Reporter: Detectives started to believe that Mike Dickson found the perfect person to help him disrupt Rochelle's new life. In the minds of investigators, Dickson, they think, is a puppet master, and Shepard the puppet. Reporter: Six days after the murder, Shepard and Dickson are arrested. Two suspects are in custody in connection with the murder of a Lubbock physician. Reporter: After spending three months in jail, Shepard confessed, after prosecutors told him they would take the death penalty off the table. He's laying on the floor. Reporter: He told police Dickson asked him to follow Rochelle and her new girlfriend to get pictures, which led to conversations with murder. I cannot believe that they did this. It makes me so angry. A lowlife scum and a piece of Doctor. It seemed like a slam dunk for prosecutors. They had the man who admitted to killing Dr. Joseph Sonnier as a witness. I knew they had the right guys. In my mind there was no other possibility. Reporter: Shepard pled gill gillty to the murder. Shocking events at the murder trial. Reporter: But at Dickson's trial, a bombshell, Shepard did a 180, saying his friend didn't put him up to the murder. This is the kind of moment you typically see in a movie. That stuff doesn't typically happen in real courtrooms. Reporter: After the about face on the witness stand, the jury was hung and Dr. Dickson released. I was devastated. I couldn't breathe. I couldn't think. Reporter: Do you think he was the biggest factor to getting that hung jury? Absolutely, 100%. Reporter: Prosecutors didn't give up. In 2015 a second trial. Amarillo doctor Michael Dickson is back on trial for capital murder. Reporter: This time Dr. Dickson was convicted with the help of Shepard's own daughter Haley who testified that their always-broke father suddenly had money. We all asked him, how do you have money? And his words were, I did some work for Mike. What would you do? He wouldn't tell us about it. Don't worry about it. The verdict is in. Unanimous verdict. Guilty of two charges. He said guilty, right? He said guilty? We've been waiting for that moment for over three years. Reporter: Dickson was sentenced to life in prison and was serving his time at the all red maximum security prison when the court of appeals overturned his conviction this past December on the premise that the judge occasionally closed the courtroom when he shouldn't have. He's out of prison living in the Amarillo area. Reporter: Prosecutors are fighting the ruling and he may be tried a third time. His lawyers insist he never ordered a hit on Dr. Sonnier and that Shepard acted alone. While he is free for now, David Shepard is spending the rest of his life behind bars at this maximum security prison in west Texas. I put myself in a bad position, and I've got no one to blame but myself. Reporter: Shepard claims Dr. Sonnier's death was an accident. Things got out of hand. Unintentionally. Gun fired. Reporter: Did Mike Dickson ever ask you to kill -- No, absolutely not, absolutely not. Reporter: When the police interrogated you, you said Dickson was a part of this. Right. Reporter: Why did you tell them that? I embellished. I thought that's what I had to do. Reporter: What would you say to them right now if they were watching? I'd tell them I'm very sorry. I took your loved one. Reporter: Almost seven years after their father's death. I thank the lord for every moment we had. Reporter: Dr. Sonnier's family is stuck in limbo, but his son wants to teach his children what a supportive man their grandfather was. It's heartbreaking, and it's also a challenge to make sure that my son knows what kind of man my father was. Reporter: For "Nightline," Ryan Smith in New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.