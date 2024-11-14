John C Reilly on finding 'a little bit of hope' in winter's darkness

ABC News' Linsey Davis sits down with the actor to discuss adapting the true story of the owl stuck in a Christmas tree destined for New York City's Rockefeller Center in "An Almost Christmas Story."

November 14, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live