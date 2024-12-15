Artificial intelligence is used for crime prevention: Police

ABC News contributor and SiriusXM radio host Mike Muse joins Live to discuss top tech news and understanding AI.

December 15, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live