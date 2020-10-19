Transcript for New details about Samsung's next phone release

In today's second bites new details about Samsung's next phone released the new line which doesn't have ending at or reportedly debut in January 3 new models are apparently in the works. Including an ultra model which is expected to house I was spent and up to four camera lenses. Nokia is putting together a cellular network that's out of this world the company as want 814 million dollar contract. To put forging on the move would the network would support the wireless operation of lunar rovers on the moon's surface navigation and streaming video. And Google has a new search feature that will help you remember the name of that song that is stuck in your had users can now honest saying are whistled. The tune into their phone it's available for iPhone and android and it's all this only works on mobile devices. Exam fee of 24 hours to respond though their tech bytes had a great and.

