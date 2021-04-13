FCC offers more accurate picture of nation’s broadband capability

New speed test app will help the FCC decide which areas need more broadband resources.
If today's tech fired some more accurate picture of the nation's Brockbank capability the FCC has develop a new speed tests that. And it's asking you to tester Internet speed with it the agency says using the apple help it determine what areas need more broad band resources. And tell us up to work with a auto makers to create special chips for cars the offer came out of a White House summit to address a worldwide shortage of the key component. Intel's CEO also announced the company will invest twenty billion dollars and two new Arizona plants. A self driving car is now delivering Pizza Hut Domino's has teamed up with the autonomous car company Nero. Customers and the Houston neighborhood can order online. Then punch and a special code when the car rides while locked the doors open up with hot pizza. And those protect pipes but a great day.

