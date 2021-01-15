Samsung releases 3 new Galaxy phone models

More
Plus, a robocaller is fined nearly $10 million and President-elect Biden has a new Twitter account.
0:51 | 01/15/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Samsung releases 3 new Galaxy phone models

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:51","description":"Plus, a robocaller is fined nearly $10 million and President-elect Biden has a new Twitter account.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Technology","id":"75275234","title":"Samsung releases 3 new Galaxy phone models","url":"/Technology/video/samsung-releases-galaxy-phone-models-75275234"}