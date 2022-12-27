Over 50 dead after 'blizzard of the century' slams the country

Nearly 4 feet of snow has paralyzed Buffalo, New York, leaving many stranded and turning to their neighbors for help.

December 27, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live