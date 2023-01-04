ABC News Live: House prepares for another round of votes for speaker

Plus, what Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s struggle to be voted House speaker means for the future of the GOP, and “Avengers” star Jeremy Renner shares first message after his snowplow accident.

January 4, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live