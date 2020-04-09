Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Portland shooting suspect killed in arrest attempt

Good morning I'm Diana status thanks for streaming with us in today's update a suspect accused of shooting and killing a right wing protestor and Portland is dead after being killed during an attempted arrest by US marshals. It happened hours after he appeared to take responsibility for shooting that protestor in an interview. Saying it was self defense. And you job numbers are out this morning one point four million jobs were added to the US economy in August slightly above expectations but a slowdown. From the last few months the unemployment rate fell to eight point 4% that's the first time it's under 10% since the pandemic started. To put that into perspective 10% was the high during the Great Recession. More people are expected to travel by car rather than fly this holiday weekend the downside is still likely hit traffic and the good news is your gas will likely be chief. Cast funny predicts the national average gas price will drop for two dollars or rather to two dollars. And nineteen cents per gallon what would be the lowest Labor Day gas prices in sixteen years. Experts say it's difficult to predict just how many people actually did road tripping but it's safe to say numbers will be in the millions. The National Safety Council warns that we could see more than 44000. Serious injuries on the roads. So be extra careful this weekend. And it's raining narrow one. Well that's what it looks like in Tel Aviv on Thursday as Canada's bell from a drone. Medical marijuana is legal in Israel but local activists are pushing to legalize the drug. For recreational use. They those activists were apparently behind the stunt police arrested two men who allegedly operated the drown. And Hollywood is getting a screen test this holiday weekend the production of the bat man starring Robert Pattinson is on hold after someone working on the movie tested positive for corona virus. But his other film Tenet is one of the first blockbusters to hit theaters since the pandemic started. Trevor also visited appear here are New York to see loved going to the movies these days we'll look like. A week after hyping up fans with the new. Trailer building with the bat when he starring Robert patents and it is now one pause and remember the production. Positive for cooling 19 but this morning I believe it's summer blockbuster season is finally arriving. Christopher Hill was ten and now playing in American theaters back to the movies. Tom Cruise called last week's premiere and one didn't end with the act. Begging for the big screen if we got an inside look at how regal cinemas is using technology to serve up that classic theater experience with the touch was twist. The terror way ticket stubs are gone your ticket your popcorn all of that will be purchased. Through the act they have hand sanitizing stations here the goal is you don't touch anything right to self correct Alan scan your tickets. And that's for making sure there's plenty of space and clean air in circulation are ticketing system will automatically maintain spacing between parties. And we also have a fresh air intake and increase up to fifteenth to a 100% each auditory. They're also extending cleaning times between showings by up to thirty minutes. And that's not a ghost buster it's new technology the theater giant says will help keep seats clean and safe. That Barbara takes about one minute to kill the bacteria offices surfaces and then about five to ten minutes to draw. Regulations for reopening movie theaters vary from state to state but experts say even with these new protocols in place. Patrons should only go back to the big screens when they feel safe people should be concerned about their and he should be examining protocols. Safety where I really don't salute to leave their homes are gonna join people and. Think people just loved being an environment watching movies on the extreme that are meant to be watching and extreme. Face coverings are required at all regal locations across the country though you can pull them down if you're eating or drinking. But they say they'll have employees monitoring the theater making sure you do it quickly you don't spend the whole movie with your mass downed eating one popcorn kernel at a time. Diane. All right Trevor off course thanks Trevor and for more headlines from the science and tech world let's go over to Mona colors are opting Mona. In today's setbacks possible federal antitrust charges against school according to the New York Times attorney general William Barr overruled career lawyers. Who say adding more time to build their case those charges could come as early as this month. FaceBook says it will not run a political ads in the week before Election Day both parties are criticizing the move president drugs campaign called it. An attempt by boat to the Silicon Valley mafia to sign once the president congressional Democrats say it won't prevent disinformation. And the 1998. Disney classic mall lawn is back the remake is available today on Disney plus if you have from your access. You can do it for thirty dollars an you can see it before other subscribers this version is a live action film is that of a cartoon also different this time around no music. But in the song about the hunts. Those air attack by expanding very not to sing the song about behind us but sit down business. Fancy cocktails and karaoke first non but give me those in Wareham business. And that doesn't for ABC news live update I'm Diane Maceda thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and announced. Up next Jim a.'s top stories. Have a great and safe Labor Day weekend everybody.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.