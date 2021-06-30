Transcript for Biden to raise federal firefighters' pay to $15 per hour

President Biden today is rolling out plans to help firefighters. As a record breaking heat wave is creating prime conditions for historic wildfire season. During a virtual meeting with governors of western states Biden announced plans to raise federal firefighters pay. To at least fifteen dollars an hour permanent firefighters working on the front lines will receive up to a 10% retention incentive. They're also plans for new satellites to improve early detection and apps to better inform residents a fire danger. You know Californians from other places drought conditions are twice that's what they're what they were last year. And right now we're seeing record heat in Portland and across the west bureau. Already more than 9000 fire starters deployed across the western US and it's only June. This year you know 21 large uncontained fires are burning. This year there 36. That are uncontained burned. Places like Seattle and Portland are cooler Wednesday been over the past few days. The Kings County medical examiner says at least two people died during Seattle's recent record setting heat wave and take a look at this map. High heat on both schools. And many places in the Pacific northwest continue to approach all time highs. They don't like I Armageddon. The lob a fire in northern California is burning over 171000. Acres forcing thousands to evacuate. In org and the governor has declared a state of emergency due to wildfires. In Spokane and set an all time record high temperature on Tuesday hitting a 109. Today it could break it again with a forecast of a hundred intent officials are warning of possible rolling blackouts.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.