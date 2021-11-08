Transcript for The Breakdown: US COVID-19 hospitalizations at highest level in 6 months

Hi everyone welcome to the breakdown I'm Diane Macedo. And I think you're Phillips in for Terry Moran a new federal. Kobe nineteen hospitalizations. In the US. Are at their highest number in six months. About 9300. Patients being admitted to hospitals and every day the daily case average surging into more than 1101000. A 25%. Jump in the last week. Now at least one hospital in Houston turning to overflowed tents for bad we have the latest from Texas. He checked out there is taking center stage lieutenant governor Kathy Hochul says she is prepared to take over. After governor Andrew Cuomo announced his resignation effective in less than two weeks we'll break down what's next for the investigation and for the state and the senate passing both the bipartisan infrastructure deal and the 3.5 trillion dollar budget resolution. Attention is turning back to the battle over voting rights majority leader Chuck Schumer says of voting rights bill will be the first order of business. When senators return in September and meanwhile the Texas State Legislature. Getting close to moving forward on its controversial election bill will talk to lawmakers on both sides straight ahead. But we begin with the delta very its surging across the US overflowed tents are being set up outside of aging hospital in Houston Texas as we speak all of this happening. As the northern part of the state is down to only two pediatric icu beds. And after banning it mask mandates are across Texas. Governor great Abbott is now asking hospitals to stop non emergency surgeries to make room for Kobe patients. Here's what health care workers in Texas and it comes across the country practicing now. And we'll watch someone's soccer and didn't throw weeks. Unable to Eads and. I'm able to drink and struggling for every breath and it is and big change is you. And I see is people. Over and over again. But I translate and suffering and nice years you know their passwords. It's a big burden to bear to hear someone last words. Especially when those winds are meant for their family -- be there. That's discarding them though some nurses have walked away from it seems some have just. Pickett second Davis no more when you overrun us and you wears down and we get what we can't come toward you more that's not going to be anybody here take care. I'm an emergency medicine physician here in Texas when I walk into emergency department and honestly feel I was asked us if not worse than it did a year ago here in Texas. Other patients that I admit you know. For five days ago that are still stuck in emergency department because the hospital was entice users over lunch and he can't move up. Most hospitals in large cities like Houston Dallas hostage. They're down to single digit capacity when it comes to numbers I should enhance left. This let's bring in Marcus Moore he's in Houston Texas Boris right now so Marcus witness heard the emergency medicine physician in Texas and that video say that things. Feel bad if not worse as last year it according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. And you know this there are more than thirteen thousand daily new confirmed cases in Texas right now and according to HHS more than 9000 people. Hospitalized in cases have soared 91%. In just the past two weeks so what can you tell us about what's being done and how this is impacting the state of Texas. While they don't care certainly this is something bad hospital officials not only here in Texas but across the country have been up been concerned about and it's the reason why health officials have been urging people who have been hesitant to get vaccinated to go head. And get the shot because what's happening now is it would seem that the delta variant. Is aimed squarely at the people who are not vaccinated and it is those people. We'll have begun to fill the the various be ours and icy use spread across across Texas. And up and the south it is so bad. Here at that some of the emergency rooms here in this area in fact the city of Conroe which is just north of Houston where we are. Call there's an ER that is temporarily closed. Because they don't have the staff to handle home all over the the Kobe case is that that have been coming M and that we talk about the hospitalizations that have been on the rise. This is a staggering number of coming from one of the county's two to our south down in the valley. They solved. The hospital faces increased more than 400%. In the past up thirty days that gives you a sense of just how quickly. The cases of the book called it nineteen delta Berrian has been spreading. And how both hospitals right now are are at their Macs here didn't come back here in Houston. Out that LBJ hospital they have set up overflow tenants come outside the hospital facility there. Anticipating an influx of cold at nineteen patients home as the days go ahead. And then you have a number of hospitals right now. You know the part of the state. Are our communities right now out of the park to the state. But they have only its eighteen icu beds available that's the case Akira in north Texas so all right now they're doing what they can. Two to move re sources and people in man power to those hospitals. But there's only so much they can do care as you know. There is a nursing shortage and up because of that even if there is a bad available at a hospital facility. They don't have the staff they don't have the the manpower. Thought to staff schools that's. Something else we've been talking that to Marcus after banning mask mandates across Texas and the governor did that now. Greg Abbott is asking hospitals to stop non emergency surgeries. To make room for Kobe patients so you're there. Answer tech headquarters in Houston it's it and the group that oversees resources from hundreds of hospitals across the state what are they telling you. What a cure what we have heard from them was that that this is as bad right now as it was if not worse. Then it was at the at the beginning of the pandemic when it was at its peak so. That there is a sense that this is it in many ways out of our the cliche day job boom. All 44 people in these communities as well as the health care workers. Who every day day in and day out I try to help people but in need. And so old they are seeing the resource is being stretched thin. And it is though the reason why. The governor here in Texas has has asked hospitals to. To postpone or to suspend those elective surgeries. But he's also face stuck here criticism. Because there are up people here who say that but the governor high has spent his decision to ban mass mandates have helped create. Of the situation that we are in that this perfect storm here where you have the delta variant spreading among those were unvaccinated. And among. Well then you have the school districts in Dallas right that are defying governor Abbott's orders and rolling out mask mandates for student says. These pediatric Kobe cases rise so how concerning. Are these high numbers for unvaccinated students that are going back into the classroom now. What that number concerning cure and is the reason why we've seen the local school districts. Not only in Dallas but also here in mountain in in the Houston area and Harris County. Many other large school district. Are defying the governor's orders and they're implementing their own maps mandates many of them. Have already gone into effect even in school districts that haven't had yet to go back to school but for teachers any staff that are inside those buildings. They are now mandate are ordered to Wear masks. Indoors and that has been the but the key issue. Throughout this new wave that's been spreading your it has been marching across this part of the country that you have a large section of the population unvaccinated children. Younger than twelve were not eligible to be vaccinated and yet. As we've seen goals of the very people who have been getting sick and and severely killed in the hospitals here in this area. We'll continue stand up for this story with you Marcus Moore in Houston Texas scores thanks Marcus. And the Texas legislature is getting close to moving forward on its controversial voting rights legislation. The Texas house today was just a handful of members short of the number needed to hold a vote. Democrats have managed to block that boat so far after dozens of them left to Washington more than a month ago. But several have now returns adding to the pressure house Republicans have passed a measure authorizing the arrest of those who left. One of those democratic holdouts Democrat Trey Martinez is still in Washington he joins us now along with Republican Travis party gentlemen. Thank you both for being here represented party minute start. With you the Texas house speaker just signed dozens of arrest warrants. For your democratic colleagues to move that you authorized do you want to see them arrested. All seemed go home all seem in the Texas house us or whatever we have to do to achieve that I would really hope my democratic colleagues will. Welcome back home. And that Florida house lets this get back to war so but I know they did is reflective of the desire and ready logo pretty or go to a motion that through on Wednesday that allows you backed war we've not been able do for all six weeks so yeah there's not. There's a real old real La. It gives desire passion brought you back to working people taxes it's awful welcome back bone barely bit not that's Alia rule. So where things stand right now it is election bill could law enforcement physically forced them into this chamber to vote on that. Yeah and I don't purport to be area criminal hurting their noble creature can actually boot but yes I think that they can there are persons can be compelled to a too eager to premiere just like Dutch. A person fails to appear for jury service eventually look good fortune issue or. Brought in to be compelled to appear before the court explained while he worked there I think is very similar so yes I think that. The operational all through licensed peace officer they can beat us physically brought back to the capitol yes. Now you have set on this program before they are a fan of bipartisanship. So how do you think these two parties are going to be able to work together. After this. Well be oh that's right and good to see a trader briefly over on screen with us. I hope that when we do you back if there's a lot of relation is a lot of people I truly purity love the people SR with books both proponents and Democrats Orson straight relationships let sucks that's absolutely true. But those are minor I think who comeback took sort of normal and who are all our short relationships runnerup. Era Lou the damage which has been done. But the end of the day we serve people's tax Sorin districts. It would in any personal animosities are frictions. Will be put aside we will I think coming due to the tax cuts always don't that is work together or we didn't equal access to so let's. The rationale behind this voting measure because you have set on the show that this has nothing to do with the 20/20 presidential election but. Rather that there have been anecdotal problems and smaller local elections there in Texas so are Republicans they're proposing any effort to try to quantify or study. Voter fraud in the states. Well as ordered and done. It literal sense the secular states solves but also the BO curry general voter integrity unit there so we do list it's as were attitudes show that this is good an increase in Trenton titans again. It's not. Epidemic is not or rampant. But that's what we're trying to at all when you see a problem Munich and of the book and that's what this bill. Dog suited builds on existing election Rollins is not so radical departure porch and all this isn't a major wholesale change but what Texas has done historically. This really does it in its issues rather it is some of the problems is really appeared her arm has tested her. Swings his emotional because of the co dependent again and we trap was art there that can't handle effective and safe and secure elections. During her that bet chalice to our PO entire system is in you aren't institution. We face channels and our elections I think we Jane Cooper well text oh lead before the whips very good set of elections and primaries in March I think we are very strong. Election in November which I have great confidence it. But that doesn't mean oral problems and that we don't do we always do every two years and look dereliction policy were needed to its problems. Address things and make sure we're clear eight that the state of Texas didn't do it to her before counties they can run their elections. I never might play about the saints are rubles and have good elections and didn't and maintain traditional. So what's your message show your democratic colleagues like represented Martinez who are so again assists while they left the state for a month justified it. Reloading outbound train there now so now I'm just don't I don't doubt. Yeah not. Another coat and a has tested negative been cleared medically to. Be back capital. This is an issue do we need to take could be years. Be present so our message to my democratic colleagues would be. Gumbel let's we are I think there are things arise or issues we're all all bode deal with. End. Texas has better with us you're working together that we or separate images into Paris right now wouldn't senator Burris got. And can't move quarterback or do anything I only gets help bring. Everybody's entitled general beliefs. And opinions and argued for a gas bills or to batter but I don't think. The English or by earlier touched. I know I and now I'm not answer the bill not being ears almost or how they deal. There's no more good I'll probably always come out of corporate. There's among bunch of us are committed to working together and I think they were I really hope we won't know. Necessitate. Mine rollers gore with a war. And bring them back I would love to see all of them here are more oriented 10 o'clock trying to restore capsule being beer with. It represented a clarity we are glad to see you recover from co that I know you've got it despite being vaccinated. And we will continue to follow your efforts there in Texas and the efforts to get people their vaccinated as well thank you. Thank you and I urge everybody to actually Cuba actually do this this speaks say the speaker thank you. Thank you represented a party and now let's. Bring in Texas Democrat Trey Martinez Fischer who is still in Washington and now to represented Martinez Fischer thank you first off. I want to pick up where we left off there on a health crisis in your home state is this the time to be away from their constituents. I'll tell you what we we learned when two point 180. How to adjust the dynamic server constituents in a very virtual world on I was you've given that called a special session. You and you heard the health readout from the experts back home. You know but yet we have a governor that intends to. Tutu to defy and and and and prohibited with a mask mandate and to make any legal instead of Texans. We have children that are too young to get vaccinated Vieira governor will now allow all our public schools ought to find a way to let them Wear masks. Protect children protect teachers protect school employees. And so yes I mean killing this special suppression session will also kill those bad ideas are really filling up our hospitals RI CU's. So what's your strategy at this point with this voting bill because you've been pushing in Washington for federal voting rights legislation to counter. This Texas bill that overnight senate Democrats failed to advance that issue and now it's tabled until September. So what more can your caucus student here. Well first we need to pay we need to point out the failure the failure wasn't the senate Democrats. I thought it was senator Ted Cruz. We have to be very very clear about that there is anybody who's pushing. It is US senator Ted Cruz of Texans. That being said. Senator Schumer made it very very clear that when this and it comes back on September 13. Bad for the people lot. Will be the first item taken out oh this fight is not lost this fight has been delayed. Because of known and obstruction out of an obstructionist senator. And make it make no mistake I mean the country has been talking about voting rights. I think we now know that there is no chance of a bipartisan solution. So I urge the senate when they go home and they recess and then meet with their constituents. Asked them whether our democracy is work that we have to set aside. Rules and traditions of the senate to protect our constitution. And protect our right to vote. And know you haven't had much success in trying to. Persuade Republicans from Texas on this issue how is it been trying to meet with Republicans in Washington on this. Well I'll tell you there are some that it will actually have a conversation. You know many of them. Have really you know sort of what did you see what the final proposals going to look like in. And we know that the new version of S one was just released. On in the in the last day or so and so I think that's you know but that's in a legitimate reason not to take a position. But now that we know what's in S one. I think it's important now for Republican senators to be on record. We're gonna put our constitution first are we gonna put in a partisan interests before the voters I think that's a very good question for people basket this year senators backing and their home states of for the next month. Texas Democrats seem to have different ideas about the way forward firms years some have already returned to the state they're back to work. Meanwhile represented on a Maria Ramos treated on Monday you all threw us under the bus today. So what's next for your party and how long are you prepared to stay in Washington. So I'll I'll be very clear in Seoul sometime this more mean. I until this morn main. So now that that is happen is. Republicans who claim to want us back. On so Muster to him. And so to me I think our next step is it. Their political opponents all we're gonna go to place for all equal and that's going to be in the courtroom. I have so we are evaluating all of our strategies. We have lawyers were representing us and we even have some court action. Take place today and already have provided relief. Ought to give any judicial protection from anybody seeking to detain. Or arrest a member of the purposes of return and back to Austin. So I fully expect that we're gonna continue to do that and make sure that when we go back home we can negotiate we can talk but nobody is gonna force us against our will go to the. For the Texas house and I represented K Martinez fishery appreciate your time today thank you. Thank you. Well New York lieutenant governor Kathy Hochul is speaking out saying she's prepared to take office. As the State's first woman governor after a state investigation found governor Andrew Cuomo. Sexually harass eleven women. Hochul also a Democrat state out of the spotlight during the attorney general's investigation but did declare the governor's behavior as documented in the report. As repulsive and unlawful. ABC's senior investigator reporter Aaron deter ski joins us now from Maurice been honest from the very beginning so Aaron let's talk about who is lieutenant governor Kathy Hochul and what was her message today. She said she is ready for this she said it was not expected. But she said she is prepared and she wanted New Yorkers to know that she will it is she said she has done for her entire political career. Fight like California and and I think in large part her remarks were designed in some ways to introduce herself she's from Western New York. So she is not as well known and other parts of the state. I think she also sought syrup to try to keep her distance from Andrew Cuomo she said that she and the governor. Have not been close we're not sure they've really formally spoken since February until just yesterday. And she said that's when Governor Cuomo pledged a smooth transition. She said the fourteen days into read them between the time he announced his resignation and the time he leaves office. Was his idea not what she was necessarily expecting but something he deemed necessary. And and I think while she didn't signal. Any specific departure from Cuomo era policy. She didn't say there would be turnover and anyone. That was found to have done anything unethical as named in the attorney general's report that the lieutenant governor said it would be out. A couple of be following that and what does Governor Cuomo. Stepping down now mean for the impeachment investigation and any criminal investigation. The next move here is up to the state assembly they are art contemplating now whether to move forward with a full impeachment process articles of impeachment and the like. Or they could simply. Release the results of their investigation which has been looking into the sexual harassment allegations but also allegations stemming from from the pandemic. And did the Judiciary Committee is set to meet on Monday we expect them to have an answer for us as to what they planned to do. We talked to one assembly woman today who said she was torn she she wants the investigation to go forward and she wants the process to be resolved. But what she also said she has to get back to work and with the pandemic raging in the do you legislators may opt for so. Life after Cuomo senior investigative reporter Aaron deters he thanks Aaron. Thanks coming up. The months long ABC news investigation into our drinking water potentially toxic chemicals and detected in our drinks are Devin Dwyer with what he found out. And what's being done about it stay with us and you. Clay is safe drinking water is a basic mrs. set necessity that we can easily take for granted in this country but now a group of un regulated. Potentially toxic chemicals. Part of American life for decades ending powerless everyday products. Is actually being detected in ground and drinking water of thousands of American communities. Devin Dwyer has more on what his investigation uncovered and what you can do to keep your family safe. In the parched desert community of Tucson Arizona a precious natural resource is under threat this is what we call the the inflow into the plant water from the city's underground Arco for composed through these pipes it 101000 gallons a minute. Filtered purified in Santa taps in thousands of homes and businesses. But this spring the city abruptly shut the plant down. We know that there's this contamination out there we don't know exactly what it does. But we know it's not going away. Tests detected elevated levels of manmade chemicals known as per and Polly floor Balco substances or. Their colorless tasteless and scientists say potentially dangerous to human health. Over time you lost confidence that these filters could take it out and guarantee the water safe. We don't have enough confidence to go to drinking water supply at this time using just greater activated carbon the indefinite shutdown turned off the source of drinking water for 60000. Residents. Raising concerns about safety. In other so many memory is growing up hearing. Patti day gets old neighborhood on the city's south side is still scarred by tap water poisoned in the 1980s but an industrial still of the chemical solvent. Try cruel ethylene or TCE. Dag it swam in the contaminated water is a child and drank from the Tappan her home. In 2014 at each 47. She was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer her doctor linked to the chemicals. He said that I had they he had. Through that cited genetic tests determined that my cancer had been caused by of talks and. The TCE pollution which went undetected for years is linked to cancer cases and deaths across south Tucson. Hundreds of residents including Taggart received financial settlements in major lawsuits. In 1983. The EPA listed Tucson as a Superfund site where cleanup of the water has been under way until now. This water treatment facility with designed to filter out to other toxic chemicals but when. Mayor Regina Romero says a stream of key Foss contaminated ground water more than a 143. Times above the suggested EP CD level threatened to overwhelm the city's drinking water filters. And for surfaced old fears we. We still have many families. That lost loved ones. Because of TC. And so. It is. It is probable it is present. How dangerous is peace posse your views it is it as concerning this is that he's eating it is as concerning. The Environmental Protection Agency does not require testing for. But in 2016. Concerned by emerging data on adverse health affects the EPA issued an advisory to local water systems. Seen. Ones that are astronomer in linked. So if you're watching this in your concern he asked you have to educate yourself where do you get your water and what do you know about what's in your water. Scientists at the Environmental Working Group in Washington have detected some amount of in nearly 2800. American communities across 49 states. The contamination often linked to nearby industrial sites landfills and airports and military bases the chemicals may have seeped into the ground. Or walking on top of a huge reservoir of yet. State and local officials believe firefighting foam Layden with the chemicals permeated soil around two sons airport. It here National Guard facility decades ago only now reaching ground water wells miles away. The firefighting foam. They have told us that they either if you use was used on the runway they know is this stuff into the soil if it was used in the hangars been diluted and dump it down the sewer system. Tucson Air National Guard base is one of the largest F sixteen training facilities in the world. It's also one of 650. Military installations. Linked to Pete cross contamination. The Defense Department says it's investigating the scope of known or suspected contamination. Petr near hundreds of facilities but needs more time before to launch a large scale cleanup plan. Five years ago the military began deployment it calls a new environmentally responsible firefighting foam but it's not. Two sons a Bellwether you know where they were the our canary in the in the coal mine right now we're saying to every other city in the country. This is an issue if you've got a military basing your in your community. The EPA declined our request for an interview but told us in a statement that addressing keep us in drinking water is a top priority. And then it's developing a multi year strategy to deliver critical public health protections. The agency says it's moving quickly while balancing the law industry interest and the science. Consumer advocates say EPA's delay in regulating the chemicals is highly troubling I think that the EPA we need to hold their feet to the fire. Because nothing is gonna teens nothing will go forward until they set those limits. But a Devin Dwyer will deathly hold their feet to the fire he joins us now sit DeVon. How did check to see if there's any amount that he buys in your tap water and at any level that is safe to drink me what does the science say. Yeah I here are more medically scientist told us for this report that. Ideally you want to consume no. And the EPA as you saw on our report says that drinking water with Pete Voss and it more than seventy parts per trillion a very small amount but even that amount. Can be dangerous to you potentially. Over a lifetime's how do you know his senior water what many water companies do voluntarily. Test for. They publish those results on lines of a so you can start their check that asked those questions. But really cure the testing for this chemical is voluntary it until the EPA requires it and makes that step. Permanent which still they they haven't taken that step yet. I'm congress looking at this problem as well right so could there actually be a legislative solution we know that can take a very long time. Yeah you know our to our viewers may have heard of key fox before it's now apparent talked about for many many years this these chemicals are not new. I but congress for the first time is taking action in fact just last week carry the House of Representatives passed a bipartisan bill. To force the EPA to declare. And to regulated in our drinking water encircling unit up and in fact that set it infrastructure proposal that we've been talking. A lot about includes billions of dollars for communities. To get going on projects to give peace process out of their water. Let's say what I'm really glad that our company provides these bottled waters forest DeVon and I will be drinking that now. Put a regular basis until I know added test my own tap water. Know what you're drinking ask those questions best advice. Amazing reporting thanks so much DeVon banks care. Thanks seven and that does that for the breakdown today thank you at home for joining us I'm Diana stayed out then I'm cure Phillips in for Terry Moran we will see you back here at 3 PM eastern tomorrow. Have a great day everyone. Yeah.

