Brother of Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz arrested again

A Broward County judge issued an out-of-county warrant for Zachary Cruz's arrest on Tuesday afternoon, stating that the 18-year-old had violated his probation.
0:23 | 05/02/18

The brother of the Parkland school massacre suspect is in trouble with the law again eighteen year old Zachary crews. Was rearrested yesterday authorities say he violated his probation last month for driving a vehicle without a license and being your school he was not enrolled in. Cruz is older brother Nicholas is facing murder and other charges for the mass shooting at Stoneman Douglas school back in February.

