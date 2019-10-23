Transcript for California residents brace for 'public safety power shutoff'

Today we're getting our generator set up for an apparent is that so you keep our product cooling you know about protective. Sebastian Ross is one of two restaurant managers at sunflower cafe that are taking this next round of PG Neas public safety power shut off in stride. I would say. As long as you keep yourself cool calm collected. Then makes navigating an a whole lot easier Ross along with restaurant owners will close the restaurant and send their employees home. At Albert Glenn pat resorts. Sally George has more than just herself to prepare for position and city water here so. When the power goes out. We have to have something to give water to the animals. So when I ran 75 gallon jugs and put fresh water and George was hit during the last shut off I missed a lot of calls from. And basically and then business report is from the senate must have. So hopefully it's not gonna hit insists time and she hopes this won't be a new normal if I have to lose what we get and every month or two weeks out of every month it's going to pretty much hurt me. Pretty badly.

