Transcript for Coronavirus spreads rapidly throughout Georgia

We begin tonight with the story one town in rural Georgia dealing with the same challenges those of us here in New York now know all too well. This isn't the big city this is small town Georgia with few stoplights. And even fewer hospitals and they too are struggling with the corona virus. The health crisis is here. And so far 27 people that died. In these small rural communities since the outbreak began late last month. It just showed it you know you're not safe in rural America smaller businesses and just the big cities as are all of the United States and and we need to be vigilant. And what we're doing to Iraq you. The Phoebe hospital system serves a number of rural counties in southwest Georgia. And the campus in Americus is the home hospital for president Jimmy Carter who lives in nearby plains. Nearly 500 people here have tested positive for the corona virus. And they're still waiting on test results for another thousand or so patients the Georgia National Guard has sent doctors and nurses to help. All of the bats in the icy use our full. We have had some transfers and you can imagine. A lot of hospitals. Willing to accept or wanting to accept. Positive coded patient. 28 year old terrico park's is one of the many who got sick. I. EC. Should end. Because it is excruciating eight. It. It was terrible. Help authorities have traced the outbreak to a funeral on March 7 and another on February 29. Both were attended by families from three different houses of worship terrico parks went to Sunday service at one of the church's. Port and EU. By the time she got to the hospital she had a fever greater than a 102. Aren't. You studying its. (%expletive) car Lee Roth is a nurse here yet. Today. Perhaps he. Thanks. Englander. Students say can I sit there and they're grandma. So hard they didn't bring Mona here. Yeah me visitors and T good Ingraham. Com and face. Each there. I'm finish there. Yeah hearts he hears someone else. Crash. And this is certain that you're. You know. For the medical staff it's overwhelming. And not just at the hospital. I am. Taking this video be this. I think people need to see. What's happening. Doctor Enrique Lopez is living out of his garage because he doesn't feel safe. Living inside his home with his family. If you were gonna show you this that he several weeks ago and told me that. This would be wrong move and would have ever believed you. Several weeks ago we have heard about a virus. A virus that came from all place far away from here. And I think myself that can compete as we are the United States of America. All the most powerful country in history. And we have more of everything them. We were wrong. We were wrong and that and ethic way. In one rural county here more people have died from cold it nineteen. Then in any other county in the state including the State's largest counties in and around Atlanta. The concern and fear are so great. More than 900 people who felt sick and crowded the hospitals have tested negative for the corona virus. Georgia's governor has stopped short of ordering a statewide lockdown. And is one of the few remaining governors to do so city and county governments here have issued those orders instead. We are getting some reports. Most. Are businesses are are in compliance and I know that there's nothing. Insidious about this but. Convenience stores particularly we have to minimize the number of people who are inside wrong does distort. Like many here terrico parks is now on the manned. Hi guys you can see I don't finally free and I don't crowds. Quarantines actually outside of being yard field have not let my team can't get bids and no more yeah. Many feel like is important Everett. Honest I don't. Yeah and. She reunited with her family on Saturday. Sears was the sound of joy that's been missing here since this outbreak began. They warn everyone to do whatever is necessary to prevent this virus from hitting home. Steve listen Sami ABC news Atlanta. Love seeing that I hug and our thanks testing those and -- for that report.

