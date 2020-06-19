Transcript for COVID cases and deaths increase as Georgia reopens businesses amid pandemic

As more and more states begin to re-open many cities are beginning to see the effect of that. Georgia is one of those. Restaurants restrictions eased allowing them to operate at full capacity followed by the news of an increase in positive tests and deaths, so is all of this re-opening too much too soon? I'm joined by mayor hardie Davis of Augusta, Georgia. Mayor Davis, thanks for being with us. Tell us how your city is doing and what your thoughts are on the re-opening of your state. Thanks, Amy. Great to be here. In Augusta we have just like many other cities in the state of Georgia, we've seen a fairly significant uptick in cases and we're tracking out of 711 confirmed cases with 41 deaths at this point. The state of Georgia alone is at 60 plus thousand, almost 61,000 confirmed cases and 2,600 deaths in the state of Georgia and have moved to a place of re-opening and I think many of us across the state were concerned about that. I think the concern that we share now is the fact that people have not taken serious consideration for the safe social distancing measures. People are not wearing face masks or coverings and I think we've got a very tough summer that we're going to be slogging through as we see more cases taking place in Georgia. Mayor, we continue to see covid-19 cases disproportionately impacting communities of color and the working class. How are you focusing on these disparities to help your city respond? One of the things we've done is partner with our local department of public health and in partnership with the state of Georgia. We've had testing sites that are in the community, particularly where black and brown individuals are. That's been very helpful. We've expanded not only our ability to do testing but more importantly taking those tests to where people are. So many of the driveup testing sites are places that people who don't have personal vehicles or don't have their own transportation can't get to so we've taken them to where the people are. We've stood up testing sites at our local fire stations which are right in the middle of communities of color and that's been helpful to us. Mayor Davis, I want to pivot to the black lives matter protests. You said you're happy with the progress of the protest there in Augusta. What did you mean by that? Well, we've had five peaceful protests in the city of Augusta and they grew in number and in participation. One of the things that's encouraging is that the people who protested in our city and I know this is the case more recently across this nation is that they've said we want our voices to be heard so the peaceful protests have been purposeful. The voices of the victims have been raised, but now they are demanding, protesters, real tangible change, and I think that changes the conversation in America. When you look at race relations here in the state of Georgia, the legislature is currently in session, and they're debating a matter about hate crimes. We're one of four states in the union that have not enacted hate crimes legislation, and so I think it's high time for the members and many of them my former colleagues in the legislature to get busy and get this good work done so we can be one of those states that has a hate crimes bill in place and we can make sure that we're providing safety to all of our citizens in the great state of Georgia, not just a few. I know you've been working hard. Augusta mayor hardie Davis, you have a lot more difficult work ahead. And we certainly appreciate all of those efforts and for being with us today. Thanks so much, Amy.

