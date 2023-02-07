Dolphins join paddleboarder in crystal-clear waters

A paddleboarder captured the moment a pod of dolphins joined him in the crystal-clear waters of the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Southern California.

February 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live