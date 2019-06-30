Transcript for Dramatic body camera video shows Florida cop being dragged by suspect's car

Debbi good news some county sheriff's office before I ask you any for any. Information reasonably be over is because your windows. If you wait too dark horse that you. Is there any reason why there via hand feed them we've coming out of your vehicle he smoke do you have any friends this yeah. I knew the difference between Clinton and smoothness and here do you have any. No one any pain. We do minus. Certainly welcome. Henderson to sit across from. It's no big deal and nobody wanted to dizzying day laser into Merrill enrollment seen music. In the neighborhood can be fatal if your music or I'm telling you right now but don't you out and and the do you wanted to talk about what I had to stop the dry and I'll put your heads up. Okay. And it's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.