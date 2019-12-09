Husband and wife fugitives captured in Arizona

Blane Barksdale and his wife Susan, both wanted for murder, escaped custody last month by overpowering a transport team that was taking them from upstate New York to Pima County, Arizona.
0:19 | 09/12/19

Breaking overnight a husband and wife on the run after being arrested for murder. Now back behind bars Blaine and Susan Barksdale have. Being caught in Arizona more details are expected to be released today at the bar sales escaped two weeks ago when they overpowered a guard straight extradition from New York. And one at for a murder in Tucson back in April.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

