Major social media immunity case heard before Supreme Court

ABC News' Devin Dwyer discusses the case before the Supreme Court challenging the immunity of social media companies who have been protected from liability over what users post.

February 21, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live