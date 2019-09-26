Transcript for What makes a whistleblower?

Spring and somebody who knows something. About American whistle blowers Alison staggers the author. The new book whistle blowers honesty in America from Washington to trump also a professor at Middlebury university. It is great to see you Alison thanks for coming in. I was struck today as did all this talk about the importance of whistle blowers are also a debate going on Mary Alice touched on it earlier. You know about the appropriateness of these people coming forward RD of oil are being disloyal RD trainers you write in the book. Early on will Sobel all whistle blowers are leaguers. You say but not all leaguers. Our whistle blowers sneakers expose secrets but secrets are not always a cover up for me misconduct even if they're revelation. Can often embarrass individuals and destroy careers whistle blowers expose lies. And wrongdoing how how shall we think about this person in the middle of this case. Well I think it's critically they meet the definition or whistle went through corporate channels as the acting. And they really underscoring how whistle blowing is not a partisan issue. Despite how politicians and the president might want to spin it it's an American ship. My book has a history it was a America and it really illuminates. How extort and there at the current situation in. Today really it is we have intelligence community doing unprecedented things. And you also have the White House doing unprecedented things. It's important to realize that whistle blowing is in America's DNA we atlas of our protections 1770. Before the ratification of the constitution. And that's the reason why you get unanimous agreement. From the senate at this complaint should come forth. We saw Republicans this morning really drilling down on his sentence in the complaint. But the with a blower admits that he or she was not a direct to witness to most of the events described. Is that common or opener whistle blowers exactly direct witnesses to what they are blameless climb. Well this is an extra earning circumstance so it's not common but I think when you and historical context you can really see. At the intelligence community has been blowing the whistle on Donald Trott. Since he entered office and I go through this in my book so this is just really. The tip of an iceberg and important thing I think to realize that the current circumstance despite. Hurricane. Connor accusations. And the strong language and the president is that there seems to be evidence of a cover. So congress needs to investigate and the truth will come to light and was a little whistle blowers help to. And in a can you speak it all Allison to this allegation that this is. But politically motivated the president says this person had an agenda of the IG said they were some in d'isere. A potential political bias and then there was Rudy Giuliani just stir a couple hours ago to the Atlantic. Said it is impossible. That the whistle blower is a hero and I'm not I will be the hero Rudy Giuliani said. These are these morons when this is over I will be the hero I mean. There are this clearly politics at play here how can we be so sure certain that this person was acting in good faith. Where you can be certain is to read my book because I basically. It was a blur is always pay a high price. For coming forward and if you if you understand. That was blowing is exposing corruption. Or the use of public office for private gain and the obvious response is to try to spin it as a partisan issue. But that's the most important thing to realize it's not artists partisan issue it's an American line. And we need to get to the bottom of what entails and I think this is going to be a story with deep roots. If that's for sure very timely book Alison Singer whistle blowers honest the American Washington cover have to have you back we have a lot more questions where Allison thank you so much loved I'm for coming down and I agree to see.

