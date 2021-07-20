Transcript for Man seriously injured after alligator attack: Officials

An alligator attacks have to Florida may into the hospital he was airlifted from the park and Stuart. After suffering serious injuries police say the man fell off his bike. It landed in water near a nine foot long female and her Nast a trapper captured two gators including the one likely responsible for the attack. He also hopes to rescue the banks. A small plane with a young pilot made this emergency landing on a New Jersey bridge. The eighteen year old at the controls of a banner plane touched down in Ocean City after reporting engine trouble. Witnesses say they weren't sure the pilot would make it. Aired allowed. Whom and obviously. Propeller and still lower lower and is really loud and I jealousy just drift down slow it sound as pretty scary. The plane landed safely and no one was hurt.

