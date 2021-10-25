Three men charged in Ahmaud Arbery murder found guilty

Georgia jury finds Travis McMichael guilty on all charges; his father Gregory McMichael guilty on all but one charge, malice murder; and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr. guilty on all but three charges.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live