After a few months. Mike Tyson. Moved into the house full time with custom motto. The house was a Victorian mansion on ten acres. Overlooking the Hudson River it was a magnificent crap pretty it still is. What we'll. Very. Custom mono had a whole stable of young fighters that he took in. He would have half dozen kids maybe more than that living in stops. There have whose destruction. You get up into all work you have to do our patrols around the house. Warne took got the garbage when shovel the snow when did this when did that. And it became very much a home for Mike Tice. Which he had never really had. What's Mike like I mean if you did is a good kid and basically he's a good kick yes. I think you coop announcing an apple affection. He didn't block mystery looking for something. And he wanted somebody to pay attention to him. Could cut pay attention to him very much else. I'll never forget it he sat at a table and he was in uses his I kind of table with. All the food city as a family he did see that Tyson. Has gone out of his way. To be the way he thought he needed to be very very polite guest and an innocent. And she has some to get his school and to draw up behind him. Whose sole nervous he moves real fast and his legs were like this. And his leg got stuck on the vote one of the branches of the table and picked up to table. And all the fools thought a slight. And cool lilies like scream in like what do you doling you know like she's. What about that and ice it was like Ryan I go I'm sorry abzug was utility did. You know something that's gonna get of the trouble. And can look at consequences Cologne what our job. Then ex heavyweight champ of the world. My beef him. Where he was from. Gun. You know at all times he's carted. Coming from Brooklyn faith no trust anybody you don't trust anybody. Clinton there was something for nothing and yet I used to people in the city doing something for you. And them not one fan back returned. Rice value often have a right to have for some reason. Yeah yeah. Annapolis middle announced the fifth that it. Like they in my father believed. Has Mike changed since his lip care very much. It's. Peace more around. Kind there is more Cox who. I think he's more responsive. There's no violence there is no yelling and screaming. You have your own bed to sleep then nothing's that we take for granted. He was in on and he was thankful to be there. It is tough for use of pacers your room. Like network a seventeen year old black kid from a from. Not at all. Gave my boy it would make and it's that reason. I just pick up about. And I think the thing about Evan Bayh and how cold relentless. He's like my father as like a father son relationship. You know even though he is my manager and trainer photography get them because that the way we are did you think that simulates how the fun just off the street like nothing. Michael Tyson custom motto have given each other the same get up. Future a chance for Mike. A second chance for cuts. They grew up under. Similar. Oppressive conditions. Costs grew up in their depression. Very floor. I grew up without a month. My mother died I don't know government and I was fortunate because I was self reliant of the very don't hate. He had two pretty much reliant himself. And made his way by his wits alone. I don't know anyone who won Olympic title but bill. Suppose that. Other thousands episode of this. He can only be measured by boxes and what he put forth in boxing. That was hit it was low while the policy to measure it in with a Tintin or less than. It was cloning he was smarting a shrewd. Cust made Tyson this obsessive. Kind of encyclopedia. Of boxing and Mike would you know watch the films. Old. Sixteen millimeter films. The comment after these. From her womb. He would set up this projector and purpose screen and he would watch a release films. For the fight it down my you. Killing on the left. Looking to be the first man to win four world championship. He would study these films not only for boxing technique put to see the way these fighters. Pose acted. To see their bravado how they carried themselves in the ring. If that different paying part Perry you know ability. He'd like Dolly. And phrase. But Dempsey was the one that stood out. Because Jack Dempsey was so ferocious. And was like a Roman gladiator and the ring. I was the one that was his favorite fight. I mean in a lot of ways she modeled themselves like that. To lome learned the history of boxing the waves Mike Tyson did but watching old fight films. Really don't film sort of envision a place for himself as a boxer win his time. James who you know take the ground. I like to be felt like them I would be not much less flamboyant a fun thing. Arrogant you can favorites if the being away. We have different from all of the fighting now Dave. In almost total and they she don't like Bachmann she fed. You know if horrible and I don't like it but whatever you wanted to get beat a bath. And that's be. While Mike is living in cats skill. He gets word that his mother dies. The Wii U cost him up and Kirkland. Two and to be a school teacher. Could that happen how far do think it to a particular father. And I guess he should I match my father. And he left bush nothing but a broken heart and youth beat him in mean life is worn down after that. Cuss and Camille became a Foster parents. Cuss. New. What Mike Tyson was feeling inside and Cust said that. And no one really knows Mike Tyson. No way really flew Mike Tyson. Except cost bottom. Mind you none anyway. Reminders mine away. As something distracting you. I don't think we you know like illegal Latinos in the land him I'm 1000 dollar. They weren't here I'd probably wouldn't be alive. Simply saying no way but it Canada right. The fact that he used here and doing what he's doing and going of Bolivar and he's going and improving of the give me the motivation and interest if they ally. But still rule until you can handle the you can handle it so should you don't want while Ben intense. Relieving yourself feeling you know we've been traded through all his time now it was time. It's taken on a room.

