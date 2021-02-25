MLB now recognizes the Negro League Baseball players’ statistics

More
The change means some long-standing baseball records have changed hands.
6:49 | 02/25/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for MLB now recognizes the Negro League Baseball players’ statistics

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:49","description":"The change means some long-standing baseball records have changed hands.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76120344","title":"MLB now recognizes the Negro League Baseball players’ statistics","url":"/US/video/mlb-now-recognizes-negro-league-baseball-players-statistics-76120344"}