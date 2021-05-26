Mothers of Black people killed by police on trauma and fighting for justice: Part 5

ABC News' Sunny Hostin speaks to Valerie Bell, the mother of Sean Bell; Lezley McSpadden, the mother of Michael Brown; and Michelle Kenney, Antwon Rose's mother.
6:01 | 05/26/21

