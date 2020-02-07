-
Now Playing: NASA headquarters renamed for ‘hidden figure’
-
Now Playing: NASA astronauts reflect on 1st private space launch
-
Now Playing: Mona monkey celebrates 31st birthday
-
Now Playing: Time-lapse video shows brushfire in Arizona
-
Now Playing: Thousands of starfish spotted in South Carolina beaches
-
Now Playing: Couple swept into ocean while taking wedding photos
-
Now Playing: Community comes together to honor UPS driver
-
Now Playing: California couple washed into the ocean while taking wedding photos
-
Now Playing: New study shows effectiveness of different face masks
-
Now Playing: Building collapses in New York City neighborhood
-
Now Playing: Severe summer thunderstorms brings in flooding rains
-
Now Playing: Officers in riot gear crack down on “CHOP,” Seattle’s occupied protest zone
-
Now Playing: Fort Hood soldier’s family pleads for answers after disappearance
-
Now Playing: Trump said he hopes COVID-19 will ‘sort of just disappear’
-
Now Playing: Pfizer announces promising results from early COVID-19 vaccine trials
-
Now Playing: At least 20 states now pausing or rolling back reopening as COVID-19 cases rise
-
Now Playing: Firm urges Tesla shareholders to remove Elon Musk from board
-
Now Playing: Suspect linked to missing Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen dies by suicide
-
Now Playing: Countdown to CMA Summer Stay-Cay with all-star lineup