'Nazi-themed' posters found on SUNY Purchase campus, police say

A suspect believed to have posted images of Adolf Hitler and swastikas has been identified, college police said.
0:25 | 12/11/18

Police have arrested a student after a hate filled posters were found in the SUNY purchase campus. The Nazi themed posters were found in several spots around campus on the last night of Chanukah the post is contained images of Hitler and swastika its. A spokesman said in the statement quote messages of hate while becoming more and more prevalent in our country have no place on our campus and will be treated with the utmost severity. The student's name has not yet been released.

