Nikole Hannah-Jones: ‘1619 tells you more about this country than 1776 does’

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones about her new book, “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story.”

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live