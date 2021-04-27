PART 2: A Conversation With Black Women: Black Body Liberation

ABC News’ Deborah Roberts talks with LaChanze, Yvette Simpson and Marline Francois-Madden on the historic oversexualization of the Black body and the devastating effects of colorism.

