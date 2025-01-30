Plane crash victims remembered as 'wonderful friends'

Skating coaches Melissa Gregory and Denis Petukhov discuss their friends, Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova, who perished in the American Airlines crash on Wednesday.

January 30, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live