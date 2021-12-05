Transcript for Rep. Carolyn Maloney says ‘government was unprepared’ for Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Today the committee will examine one of the darkest days in our nation's history. The January fix insurrection at the United States capitol. That day of violent mob invited by shameless lies told by defeated president. Launch of the worst attack on a republic since the civil war. It was harrowing and heartbreaking. We watched as the temple of our democracy a building where is providing you with us our own homes. Was overrun by a mob bent on murdering the vice president and members of congress. The mob's girl was clear they were trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power to the newly elected president. By halting the counting of electoral votes. This insurrection failed but not before police officers were attacked. And had to use deadly force to protect members of congress. Shots were fired near fees. From the house floor. Because of this horrific attack. For private citizens died three police officers lost their lives. Had not been for the heroic men and women of law enforcement who face down them there would have been even more bloodshed that day. We know who provoked this attack. That is why seventeen. House and senate Republicans. Joined all congressional Democrats. In the bipartisan effort to impeach and convict. And and for an four and I quote inciting violence against the government of the United States in play. To quote Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Quote there is no question. None. At present from this practically and morally responsible. For provoking the events that day. And well. But the failures of January 6 go beyond the cravin lies and provocations of one man. The federal government was I'm prepared. For this insurrection. Even though it was planned. And plain sight. On social media for the world's SE. And despite all the military and law enforcement resources our government can call upon in a crisis. Security collapsed in the face of the mop. And reinforcements were delayed. For hours as the capital was over run. It is our duty to understand what went wrong that day. To seek accountability. And to take action to prince prevent this from ever happening a game. We are joined today by the chief of DC metropolitan police department. Robert Conde. On January 6 cute country and its officers did not hesitate to answer the call. And over 800. DC police officers. Voluntarily. Rushed to the aid of the capital. DC police stood side by side with a capital please and displayed tremendous. Heroic actions. Cute country we are in yard yet. We also have with us to cabinet heads from the top administration. Who led key federal agencies on January 6. Neither has publicly testified about their role in these events and I appreciate. Their willingness to testify today. Former acting general Jeffrey Rosen that the Department of Justice. Which was reportedly designated. As the lead federal agency. For coordinating security in Washington on January 6.

