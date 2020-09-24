Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy

More
ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks to mourners at the Supreme Court about how they will remember Justice Ginsburg.
4:31 | 09/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:31","description":"ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks to mourners at the Supreme Court about how they will remember Justice Ginsburg.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73204936","title":"Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy","url":"/US/video/ruth-bader-ginsburgs-legacy-73204936"}