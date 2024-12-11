Sale of Infowars to The Onion rejected by judge, Alex Jones says

Jones accused The Onion and Sandy Hook Elementary School families of "collusive bidding" and asked a bankruptcy court judge to halt the sale of his Infowars platform in November.

December 11, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live