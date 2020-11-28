Sarah Fuller makes college football history

"I just want to tell all the girls out there that you can do anything you set your mind to," Fuller said after the game.
1:00 | 11/28/20

Emotions are you feeling now that you've reached such a milestone. Honestly it's just so exciting and the fact that I can represent playing a little girls out there who wanted to do that serve you. Not about playing football or any sport really and it encourages them to be able.

