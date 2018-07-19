Now Playing: Scout leader drowns saving boy from pond

Now Playing: Worker stung hundreds of times by bees

Now Playing: What to do in case of killer bee attack

Now Playing: Trump's mixed messages, Thai boys return home and ComicCon begins

Now Playing: Texas family seeks medical flight funding to save their baby girl

Now Playing: Teen's arm severed by boulder at beach, officials say

Now Playing: Woman nearly killed by swarm of 'killer bees'

Now Playing: Kate Mara goes inside Dawn's 3-D conservation exhibit in NYC

Now Playing: Referee calls out ill-behaved parents at kids sports games

Now Playing: 2 children apparently bitten by sharks off New York coast

Now Playing: Steam pipe explosion snarls traffic in NYC

Now Playing: Police rescue baby used as shield in bank robbery

Now Playing: Deadly wildfires rage out West

Now Playing: Tennessee coal ash spill in 2008 prompted

Now Playing: Suspected Russian agent ordered held behind bars pending trial

Now Playing: 2 children recovering from possible shark bites off the coast of New York

Now Playing: Firefighters trying to contain Ferguson fire, now more than 17,000 acres

Now Playing: MLB pitcher facing questions after old racist tweets surface

Now Playing: Video shows massive fire jumping from building to building