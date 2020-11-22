Shoppers find empty shelves as COVID-19 cases rise

More
Empty shelves were seen at a Florida supermarket as coronavirus cases surged across the state.
0:36 | 11/22/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Shoppers find empty shelves as COVID-19 cases rise
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:36","description":"Empty shelves were seen at a Florida supermarket as coronavirus cases surged across the state.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74346998","title":"Shoppers find empty shelves as COVID-19 cases rise ","url":"/US/video/shoppers-find-empty-shelves-covid-19-cases-rise-74346998"}