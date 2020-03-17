Shortage of protective equipment puts health care workers at risk

More
Hospitals scrambling to prepare for an increase in new patients are even setting up tents outside emergency rooms.
1:32 | 03/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Shortage of protective equipment puts health care workers at risk

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:32","description":"Hospitals scrambling to prepare for an increase in new patients are even setting up tents outside emergency rooms.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69632030","title":"Shortage of protective equipment puts health care workers at risk ","url":"/US/video/shortage-protective-equipment-puts-health-care-workers-risk-69632030"}