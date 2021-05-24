Transcript for ‘Soul of a Nation’: Reimagining America’s monuments

To understand that the George Floyd's murder as a flash point it became an opportunity people did wake up people did say. How could this person be seen so easily as sub human. It was an awakening. Or confirm any of us do this something. Bigger happening. The collective consciousness and I certainly think about activists and most of that artist this kind of like psychics where a lot of us sir. Living in the end imagining the world's. Then we want to see him then go about building it and that's really powerful. Liberalism. When you pause to think about what it means to all of us. To be taught in incorrect history we hierarchies. That put some people on the bottom an innocent human category and others and exultant. That was a problem to address. Lynn you. I monument wrote them and Richmond and so many. Cities from Bentonville Arkansas. Texas where he statues that were put up a hundred years ago sixty years after the war ended. Finally being taken down there was an end to mission. That it was in the time for a actual letting go. Of that narrative who. And I hey. Couldn't help but think when I actually looked closely at the image. Don't wait it's that his wife Coretta Scott King is there. Even in that moment they he's hugging her and then he couldn't see her literally. I'm holding him up and that the pride and joy in his face the pride and joy in her case something that was so. Special. In the design this is so beautiful and I can't I can't wait for it to be Milton and what I think is fascinating is that in that embrace though there is. Human nest represented it's not if you look at me you know a monument is not my favorite he. Enormous imposing Martin Luther King in Washington on the mall so I think it's fascinating about this sculpture is that it it's not the man alone in a single figure. It is the biggest initiative in Allen's history we began to think about what. Mall of the east confederate monuments. And buildings named for confederate heroes and spaces that Revere them the Jefferson Davis highway. What is that teaching us plain and simple that is teaching us to venerate white supremacy. Monuments means so much because they are ambience. When I say monument again I mean not just the Lincoln Memorial I mean that would be you know a large and obvious example. But every where you walk on any street there are sites of commemoration would. It's been a revelation for me. Wait and artists. Gesture can really do you know. To impact the collective psyche because some that we need to see something. Different in order for us to open our minds in new ideas. To see them huge enlarge. And to see them here growing and Zain. He's our people we lift on an admire and for every one to do that I think is what we hopeful. To be able to learn and know when it was against the odds. To do better men to stand for justice.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.