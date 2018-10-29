Transcript for Student shot at North Carolina school, another student in custody: Police

I want to bring you up to speed on everything we know as we take a look at these live pictures. It looks like the folks at elevation. Looks at their prank with the the families have gathered there. After a student shot another student at Butler high school at 7:15 this morning and Matthews. What a fitting place for parents to gather at a time like this when people have so many questions when they're so much fear. And anxiety that elevation church which opened its parking lots are that the parents. And the police could stage there while we wait for ranchers and wait to be reunited we've watched this scene grow. Over the past twenty minutes we've watched parents comfort one another or as they've waited for answers as they have. Message their children I am getting messages from people on social media corps also communicating. With their students and with parents and we got Christian leader on the scene who's been face to face with these parents who are getting information by the minute Christian. I'm standing here with a student's father he was Saddam on the golf course she said when this unfolded earlier this morning and and immediately. Yet took action ended up in this parking lot tummy about how the morning and hold it for you. Well I dropped my son off at 7 AM sharp ready for his midterm exams. And when I arrived or I would give us the golf course he texted me telling me that there was a lock down. And that it has that was issued a why did you come immediately song immediately when the you know and I was texting him as I was coming by giving them encouragement telling them to keep this. Head in the game you know to be aware but he said everything was fine and that the teachers that are more than. And that they were okay and there were altogether. He said day here is in a building sort of tale is far from an actual getting cash from what he said to me he was in building 900. Which was. Pretty far away from where the actual shootings. We're talking off camera moment ago acknowledge is seen. And ain't bad that we experienced in this parking lot this morning appears experience and they're getting text messages from their kids in you mention that. Today it is just didn't have been several years ago. I don't think many of the cameras were here when I arrived and parents were proud. You know they were in little huddled in little groups and they were worried because first of all that time they didn't they then have any information. Just whatever information was coming in from their children. Well yeah this this never happens when I was growing.

