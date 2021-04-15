Suspects in 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart make 1st court appearances

Paul Flores and his father Ruben Flores appeared in court Thursday after being arrested Tuesday in connection with the disappearance of Kristin Smart.
1:24 | 04/15/21

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Suspects in 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart make 1st court appearances
We do have enough evidence. To go forward and prosecute both mr. Paul forests and we've been force. It's. Paul was arrested her. A charge of murder. Went zero bail meeting he is unable to avail. And Ruben Flores was arrested as an accessory to murder. With the bail at 250000. Dollars.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

