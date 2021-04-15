Transcript for Suspects in 1996 disappearance of Kristin Smart make 1st court appearances

We do have enough evidence. To go forward and prosecute both mr. Paul forests and we've been force. It's. Paul was arrested her. A charge of murder. Went zero bail meeting he is unable to avail. And Ruben Flores was arrested as an accessory to murder. With the bail at 250000. Dollars.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.