Tree nearly falls on passing SUV

More
Dashcam footage captured the moment an SUV nearly got hit by a falling tree in Durham, North Carolina.
0:38 | 04/23/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Tree nearly falls on passing SUV

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:38","description":"Dashcam footage captured the moment an SUV nearly got hit by a falling tree in Durham, North Carolina.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77256448","title":"Tree nearly falls on passing SUV","url":"/US/video/tree-falls-passing-suv-77256448"}