Transcript for USC gynecologist arrested on sex assault charges

A former got to college is at the University of Southern California is under arrest and charged with sexually assaulting women under his care. Prosecutors say 72 year old doctor source ten dole assaulting sixteen women at the school's student hole sooner. Police say ten dole was carrying a gun when he was arrested. He also complained of chest pains and was taken to a hospital. Kendall has denied any wrongdoing. USC is offering to pay 215 million dollars to settle potentially thousands of claims by Wendell white women against until.

