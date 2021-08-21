Transcript for Warnings issued across Northeast as Hurricane Henri nears

Tropical storm Henri strengthened to a category one hurricane Saturday as it traveled along the Atlantic coast Henri is expected to make landfall on New York's Long Island or southern New England sometime Sunday residents across the region are being urged to prepare for strong winds heavy rain and and potential storm surge. You know listen to your local responders you need the lessons here local officials and take their advice of what they're asking you to do. The serious seen a lot of rain over the last several weeks and so I'm really concerned about the us stability of the trees and we. Are we will see several trees are down genetic it. Under a state of emergency flooding. A concern for so many there if you live in those coastal areas where you normally get flooding it's time a high tide get all your property secured properly and baton down for a possible storm in New York Governor Cuomo also issuing a state of emergency for parts of the state ahead of the storm's arrival. We prepositioning heavy equipment. All throughout Long Island all throughout the Hudson Valley and the capital district region. We are preparing water rescue teams for Long Island. And swift water rescue teams for the Hudson Valley. And in Westchester. Suffolk County issuing a voluntary evacuation for Fire Island urging everyone to leave Saturday night ferry service already suspended for Sunday Long Island railroad service will also be canceled as of midnight in the port authorities expecting numerous flight cancellations but many New Yorkers are taking it in stride by guards who have we've been living here for of the we've been through all of whom first rodeo Henrique could be the first hurricane to make landfall on Long Island since Gloria in September of 1985. Phil let off ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.