Transcript for Washington, D.C, and state capitals across the country prepare for violent protests

Let's bring in former FBI special agent in ABC news contributor guy Garrett now for more. On these security preparations at Brad good morning you know this new FBI bulletin says violent offenders could overwhelm. Local state and federal law enforcement how concerning is that to you and how does law enforcement get ahead of this. So I'm big time concerned about it I think if there is a vulnerability. In the system. It's moral one glee not in Washington DC now it's going to be and a state capital or some other government facility. And the reason why is so limited resources. A limited number of law enforcement debt are that it could be available. For sustained period of time. Let's say eight in the midwest at a State Capitol building. So if you think about yes yes a governor can call out the National Guard who can call out to state police. And whomever else he needs for a short period of time of limited manpower and so it wish you have specific. Targeting information for that courthouse. You can't sustain an over days and weeks. And that's my big concern because if you're the folks who want to watch the attack. This sort of wait and see what until it dies down and then launch your attack. And investigations have found the groups like Q and on white supremacists the balloon Nazi sympathizers. They came together to attack the capital. Does that mean that in this instance they happens to just all be at the same time same plays same goal or are these groups banding together. Well there is sermon indication that that's the case just. If you watch the video that's been released there are number of people on walkie talkies. You could argue that they are the proud warriors are talking to each other. Do they have some sort of mutual channel that they could talk acumen on where the oath keepers are who met. Or who could be it would make sense. Even really have sort of different philosophy is about what they want out of nests. A work together because let's face it. Not law enforcement spun out. And right is there anything that fit that civilians can do right now it's not only keep ourselves safe but also to somehow assists the current security efforts around the country. You really need. Okay. People. This goes Tina to the general statement about. Crime in general. That. We're only all important as only its good as the people who are willing to talk to them and that's the rest of us out here as we see things. Do what grind people say things we happen to go online and find something this disturbing. Talking about an attack talking about whatever it's relevant to a riot or demonstration. Sinden and let the FBI and other agencies sorted out and they will a lot of them won't go anywhere but it only takes water to the stop. A rise. If you see something say something Brad Garrett thank you.

