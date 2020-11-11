Transcript for New York governor imposes curfew on bars and restaurants amid COVID-19 spike

Pandemic in the Tri-State area continues to trend in the wrong direction the New York State this afternoon announcing new steps to curb the spread of the virus. Governor Cuomo ordering bars and restaurants to close earlier and sitting new limits on house parties. Today's daily productivity rate in New York is two point 61%. All this is the state announces two new areas now being designated yellow zones the first level of alert one in Staten Island another import Chester. Eyewitness News reporter injured Bergen live in Elmhurst queens with more engine. Your right did it is a worrisome development. Are you no longer lines are now forming outside. Urgent care centers and clinics throughout the city this is a city. In Elmhurst queens where you can see. People get on line here and in the line takes them all the way up to the front door. And they're out here in the rain many had been here for a long ties up nasty infection rate is rising across the nation. It's rising in neighboring states and is rising in New York. Those afternoon as you said the governor announced a new series of statewide restrictions. Public health authorities are determined to manage a second wave of overnight in infection. As the rate increases. The number of people in the hospitals is rising number of people in icy use is rising contact Traci. Indicates that indoor dining Dave. Helping drive the spread. And bars and restaurants we've liquor licenses according to the governor are going to need to close by 10 PM. For both indoor and outdoor dining although he says take out. And pick up will not change. Jim are also spreading the virus according to the governor and gyms he says will also have to close by 10 o'clock at night. The governor says private residential gatherings will be limited to ten or fewer revenues of nearly NYPD to help enforce the restrictions. He admitted that New Yorkers will not be happy especially when it comes to restrictions at restaurants. And here ED. They endured dining out toward I mean spirited table. You only take on the mask to reader drink apple what happens is that setting. It's very hard. Two who. Police it's very hard for people to maintained a discipline of sitting there eating and drinking and chatting and having a good time in the last thing. And keeping a mask on. At a key components of the governor's new restrictions announces afternoon. Restrictions on Staten Island Staten Island. I'm the governor is now moving. Most of Staten Island. I'm into a yellow zone with limited restrictions. Now in Westchester County he's moving Port Chester in that area. Into an orange zone with somewhat stepped up restrictions from the yellow zone to art zone in Port Chester in Westchester County so again. These restrictions that he's talking about with respect to restaurants. And gins and indoor gatherings are all in effect statewide they don't affect on Friday and the governor held out the possibility. That he could. Reduce capacity. In the restaurants and bars that are outside of New York City that are at 50% now down to 2.5 percent of the raids don't go down. A lot in Queens NJ Berkett channel seven Eyewitness News.

