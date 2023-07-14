Aspartame: A cancer risk?

The World Health Organization is now classifying the artificial sweetener as a potentially cancer-causing agent, but many experts in the U.S. are downplaying the claim.

July 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live