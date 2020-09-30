Transcript for Disney lays off 28,000 workers at theme parks

We turn out to the corona virus and the economic impact our parent company Disney now laying off thousands of workers. But theme parks are the only businesses suffering under the threat a potential second wave. Here's ABC's mega cap resilient. This Maureen new trouble for restaurants and theme parks heading into the fall businesses across the country faced teen new closures as covad restrictions force limited capacity an outdoor dining. Disney now laying off 28000. Workers at its theme parks in California and Florida. Lacking guidelines. For reopening the theme parks many are now. Forced into a position where they have to make very difficult since. This in a statement the chairman of Disney parks experiences and products plea seemed part of the blame on California State need layoffs have been exacerbated in California by the State's unwillingness to lift restrictions. That would allow Disneyland to reopen some lawmakers now calling for governor Gavin Newsom to release clear guidelines to reopen parks like Disneyland Universal Studios knotts Berry farm and SeaWorld in New York City struggling restaurants are scrambling heading into winter. An eternity if we did you know we didn't have a big road North Face. We matter being closed already more than 6000 bars have closed in the city already and newly reopened schools are already have risk for a week closing as a positive he rate takes up above 3%. The highest level in the city since June. Back here in Southern California. Are elementary school will reopen on TIB. Seeing schools will now play probably hurts to reopen classrooms. Kindergarten through Britney. Megan think you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.