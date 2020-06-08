Transcript for Federal agents seize firearms from YouTube star’s home

We turn now to the FBI reading the California mansion of YouTube star Jake Paul agents and the swat team arrived in armored vehicles. This morning new fallout for YouTube star. Good morning Dick callers are welcome back to another video I hope you guys are at. Yeah. I am right now the controversial longer famous for his outlandish stunts making new headlines after FBI agents raided his mansion near LA. Follow up. I didn't reverently. There. The raid comes less than two months after Paul was arrested for trespassing and charged with a criminal misdemeanor these videos police say show Paul engaged in booting at a mall in Arizona during protests against police brutality. Almost always it's great yeah. But police announce they're dropping those charges saying it quote is in the best interests of the community to dismiss misdemeanor charges without prejudice. So that a federal criminal investigation can be completed. As to why the investigators raided hall's home Wednesday the FBI is only revealing it was linked to a further investigation. And the ward is sealed by a judge. Paul has denied all allegations of alluding posting a message on social media and may say he was quote strictly documenting the events. Paul also made headlines for allegedly throwing a lover parties during the pandemic lawyers say he plants operated this investigation.

