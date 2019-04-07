Transcript for Funeral held for 9/11 hero

As the casket carrying the remains of 53 year old detective Luis Alvarez was brought into the immaculate conception church in Queens New York. Other emergency responders lined the street. So did the general public in an effort to honor not only demand but the message and it's a pretty simple at a get back to respect folks. Without it. We're doomed. Inside the church Alvarez was eulogize for his bravery and service as a marine as well as this time as a police detective in the bomb squad. But most notably detective Luis Alvarez was remembered for his bravery during his final days in Washington. Imploring house subcommittee to refund the 9/11 victims compensation front. It's an undertaking that still requires a full vote in was astonishingly difficult. Until Alvarez showed up I was every few people resisting is whether parts of the country. About think this could give awaited New York. Alvarez and her hospice care only days after his appearance on Capitol Hill weaker than ever but his core values stronger than ever. Who just wanted to do what's right. We desperately want and others particularly those in positions of great power to follow suit. Alvarez spent three months working in the rubble at ground zero and his colorectal cancer diagnosis was linked to that work is struggle is now part of a legacy that's more critical than ever. We have to mean mom no dad. We are here to help one another and that's the only way we're going to survive any crisis. Type. Just as I know you'll be there to leave me and just as you prod past. Absolutely a hero the bill Alvarez was fighting for so have to pass a full house vote in the senate. Meanwhile New York City mayor bill to Lazio's says he'll give Alvarez a posthumous key to the city quote. As a symbol of our profound respect and gratitude for his service incredible work he did. I loses the thinking about the image we saw him when younger years ago look at that almost appears to be unrecognizable. But what is recognizable that the end was how brave. And how determined he was to save others right and the end thing.

